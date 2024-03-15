DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come celebrate Real Farmer's brand new album with us on the 15th of March at Two Palms in Hackney. With support from My Fat Pony. Free entry.
Real Farmer: Starting out as a punk-trio, Real Farmer has since evolved into a rambunctious and idiosyncratic pos...
