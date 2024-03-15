Top track

Real Farmer and My Fat Pony

Two Palms
Fri, 15 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Come celebrate Real Farmer's brand new album with us on the 15th of March at Two Palms in Hackney. With support from My Fat Pony. Free entry.

Real Farmer: Starting out as a punk-trio, Real Farmer has since evolved into a rambunctious and idiosyncratic pos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Indie in Town.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

My Fat Pony, Real Farmer

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

