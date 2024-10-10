Top track

Fanfare Ciocarlia - Asfalt Tango

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fanfare Ciocărlia

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 10 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fanfare Ciocarlia - Asfalt Tango
Got a code?

About

Fanfare Ciocărlia’s unparalleled talent for alloying their Balkan brass with dashes of jazz, pop and rock, all performed with mad precision at breakneck tempos, has given them cult status and made them a permanent fixture in the music scene ranging from pu...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Fanfare Ciocărlia

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.