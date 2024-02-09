Top track

The Search for Others

L.I.E.S Night: Ron Morelli + Veronica Vasicka / Anthony Parasole / Tom of England

Public Records
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

1 ticket = 3 Rooms

In The Sound Room: Ron Morelli + Veronica Vasicka

In The Atrium: Anthony Parasole

UPSTAIRS: Tom of England

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all. We reject all forms of aggres...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Ron Morelli, Veronica Vasicka, Anthony Parasole and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

