PSYCHO-FRAME - BEATEN BEYOND IDENTIFICATION (feat. WAKING the CADAVER)

PSYCHO-FRAME at LCY

LCY Media
Thu, 29 Feb, 6:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
$17.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

PSYCHO-FRAME with Balmora, Wielded Steel & You Will Burn at LCY in Birmingham, AL on Thursday, February 29th 2024. Doors 6pm, Show 7pm. Tickets on sale now.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Reaction Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
PSYCHO-FRAME, Balmora, Wielded Steel and 1 more

Venue

LCY Media

3614 6th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

