Alogte Oho & His Sounds of Joy

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 5 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.80
About

The rare-groove Ghanaian collective delivers a party like no other.

Making their long-awaited UK debut with the band in it's entirety, they're comprised of bandleader Alogte's powerful vocal lead, classic brass elements, electronic synth layers and an all...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Alogte Oho and his Sounds of Joy

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.