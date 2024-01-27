Top track

Stacey Pullen - Get Loose

Stacey Pullen

SPYBAR
Sat, 27 Jan, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
$20

About

Stacey Pullen is the Kosmik Messenger. An innovator from the Second Wave of Detroit techno, he grew up under the mentorship of Detroit's legendary three: Derrick May, Juan Atkins and Kevin Saunderson.

Still continuing to produce his characteristic atmosph...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Spybar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Stacey Pullen

Venue

SPYBAR

646 N Franklin St, Chicago, IL 60654, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

