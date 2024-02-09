DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Yoyaku

La Machine du Moulin Rouge
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:45 pm
PartyParis
From €13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Yoyaku revient faire vibrer les murs de la Machine du Moulin Rouge le vendredi 9 février 2024!

Pour l’occasion, Satoshi Tomiie, légende de la scène électronique, présentera un des nouveaux lives dont il a le secret.

A ses côtés, Brawther et Woddd s'assoc...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Machine du Moulin Rouge.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Machine du Moulin Rouge

90 Boulevard de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open11:45 pm

