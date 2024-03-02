Top track

Advance Base, Young Moon

Color Club Tavern
Sat, 2 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsChicago
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$15 ticket + taxes & fees

Advance Base is the melancholic soft rock recording project of Chicago, IL singer/songwriter Owen Ashworth (formerly of Casiotone for the Painfully Alone). Using a two-handed arsenal of electric piano, Omnichord, samplers, effect...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Moon, Advance Base

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

