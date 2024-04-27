Top track

Happy Together

Slothrust

El Club Detroit
Sat, 27 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$27.20

Happy Together
About

There’s cover songs, and then there’s the many ways Leah Wellbaum and Will Gorin have flipped their favorite tracks over the past 15 years. Not just with their longtime band Slothrust either. The Sarah Lawrence grads first bonded over the blues, a way to a...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slothrust

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

