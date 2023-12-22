DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sapete che quest’anno la cultura Hip Hop compie 50 anni?
Venerdì 22 dicembre approfittiamo dell’avvicinarsi del Natale per celebrarla come si deve con una serata tra djing, rap e live painting.
Dalle 23.00, vi aspettiamo per un set a cura di CLA/MORE con...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.