Mozey Headline Show

EartH
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

After the massive success of his London debut at Village Underground we're proud to present Mozey's return to London at EartH on the 1st March 2024!

Presented by Rinse FM.
Lineup

Mozey

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
Accessibility information

