Elisabeth Elektra + guests

Two Palms
Wed, 24 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Glasgow-based artist Elisabeth Elektra (she/they) delivers deeply melodic art-pop anthems. Elektra released their Broken Promises EP in 2023 to widespread acclaim. The EP was co-produced with Jonny Scott (CHVRCHES) and features both Ben Power’s Blanck Mass...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Short Waves
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

