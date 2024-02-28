Top track

Summer Blues

Martha Da'ro

La Boule Noire
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Martha Da’ro est une artiste multidisciplinaire d’origine angolaise basée à Bruxelles. Elle fait ses débuts en tant qu’actrice avec les films Black (Adil El Arbi / Bilall Fallah - 2015) et A Girl from Mogadishu (2019 - Mary McGuckian). En 2023, elle poursu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Martha Da'Ro

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

