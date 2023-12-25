DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JAMES - The original James Brown tribute party

Monk - Sala Teatro
Mon, 25 Dec, 10:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

JAMES – XMAS PARTY

Dal 2010, la sera di Natale, l'unica festa dedicata al Godfather of Soul in Italia

THE ORIGINAL JAMES BROWN TRIBUTE PARTY

La sera del 25 dicembre, il format dedicato all'artista più campionato di tutti i tempi e pioniere della dance c...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Ausgang Srl.

Lineup

Venue

Monk - Sala Teatro

Via Giuseppe Mirri, 35, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

