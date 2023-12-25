DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
JAMES – XMAS PARTY
Dal 2010, la sera di Natale, l'unica festa dedicata al Godfather of Soul in Italia
THE ORIGINAL JAMES BROWN TRIBUTE PARTY
La sera del 25 dicembre, il format dedicato all'artista più campionato di tutti i tempi e pioniere della dance c...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.