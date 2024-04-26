Top track

Arroz Con Cosas

Camellos

Dabadaba
Fri, 26 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Imaginad a cinco pavos calzando cada uno su escopeta de perdigones, en un lugar muy lejos de Botsuana, disparando aparentemente muy lejos del blanco, y clavando cada uno su tiro en la diana. Eso, quizás, es lo que mejor defina la idiosincrasia artística y...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Camellos

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

