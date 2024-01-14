DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girl Interrupted

Sleepwalk
Sun, 14 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyNew York
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

From the (mentally ill) minds of Amanda Giles & Steph Brown, Girls Interrupted comedy brings a fire lineup of crazy hosts and crazy (good) comics.

Hosted by Dylan O'Keeffe

Featuring:
Steph Brown
Amanda Giles
Chika
Katie Heneghan
Trevor Liberty...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.
Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

