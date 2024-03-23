Top track

Stephan Bodzin - Boavista - Innellea Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Koncept presents: Stephan Bodzin (Afterlife) + Henri Bergmann (Afterlife) Live AV Experience

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $44.09The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Stephan Bodzin - Boavista - Innellea Remix
Got a code?

About

Join us on March 23rd for an electrifying night of electronic music, featuring the highly anticipated return of Stephan Bodzin (Live) to Los Angeles after 1.5 years!

Joining him on the lineup with be Henri Bergmann (Afterlife) and MANTi (Einmusika).

Get...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Koncept.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Stephan Bodzin, Henri Bergmann, MANTi and 1 more

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.