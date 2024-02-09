DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bresh Especial Carnaval Poble Espanyol

Plaza Mayor - Poble Espanyol
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 6:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

BRESH ESPECIAL CARNAVAL POBLE ESPANYOL

Barcelona se viene la fecha más hermosa y especial del año 💘

¡Qué locura 🤯 el viernes 9 de febrero hitazo tras hitazo en el Poble Espanyol!

Date prisa, hay aforo limitado. Nos vemos allí 😍❤️‍🔥

🌸 LA FIESTA MÁS...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por BRESH.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Plaza Mayor - Poble Espanyol

Avinguda De Francesc Ferrer I Guàrdia, 08004 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.