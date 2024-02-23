Top track

An Evening with Mike Garson & Violet Grohl

The Sun Rose
Fri, 23 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Mike Garson, Bowie's pianist over the span of four decades, presents an evening of jazz, Bowie covers, stories from the road, and more. Due to overwhelming demand, the exceptionally gifted Violet Grohl returns as Mike's featured guest after their sold-out...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Sun Rose.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mike Garson, Violet Grohl

Venue

The Sun Rose

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
125 capacity

