The Obsessed w/ Howling Giant, Gozu, & Cemetery Frost

Siberia
Wed, 20 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsNew Orleans
$19.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Obsessed is a rock band. A FUKKING HARD rock band. Since their formation in 1978, they have become known around the world for their influential contribution to the origins and continued legacy of the doom metal and underground hard rock genres. The dis...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Siberia.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Obsessed, Howling Giant, Gozu

Venue

Siberia

2227 Saint Claude Avenue, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

