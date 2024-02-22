Top track

Miley Cyrus - Wrecking Ball

Call Me Maybe - 2010s Party

The Lanes
Thu, 22 Feb, 10:30 pm
PartyBristol
£6

About

Join us as we say our farewells to the decade that came right at us like a Wrecking Ball!

The decade that broke the internet, the years that brought you Netflix and Chill, Snapchat Filters, Instagram and more importantly amazing music!

If you kept up wit...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Throwback Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lanes

22 Nelson St, Bristol BS1 2LE, UK
Doors open10:30 pm

