THE OBSESSED w/ Howling Giant, Gozu

The Usual Place
Sat, 30 Mar, 7:00 pm
$23.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Doom metal/stoner rock legends THE OBSESSED take over The Usual Place Saturday March 30th with special guests HOWLING GIANT and GOZU!

---The Obsessed is a rock band. A FUKKING HARD rock band. Since their formation in 1978, they have become known ar...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Gozu, Howling Giant, The Obsessed

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

