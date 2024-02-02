DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Mamma Mia Movie Night + ABBA Disco!

The Clapham Grand
Fri, 2 Feb, 6:30 pm
FilmLondon
From £9.79The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

“I don't care if you slept with hundreds of men. You're my mom, and I love you so much.”

What better way to blow away those January blues then kick starting February with our huge Mamma Mia Sing Along Movie Night followed by a cheeky mini Abba Disco! ❤️...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Clapham Grand.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs