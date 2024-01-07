DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sivilizasyon x Gambetta Club After Party Techno 12

Le Gambetta Club
Sun, 7 Jan, 4:00 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sivilizasyon's Gambetta Club Symposium, every Sunday.

Step into the heart of Paris' techno scene with us every Sunday at Gambetta Club. Immerse yourself in an enchanting garden, a vibrant terrace, and a rooftop oasis, all accompanied by electrifying music...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Sivilizasyon Collectif.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Fan’f, Wole Soyinka, Sokette and 2 more

Venue

Le Gambetta Club

104 Rue de Bagnolet, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open4:00 pm

