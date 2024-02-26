DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

OCTAVO C, tocando el Mejor Pop-Rock Español 80s/90s

Sala Clamores
Mon, 26 Feb, 8:00 pm
€13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
* Apertura de puertas 30 min antes de cada concierto. La entrada incluye un softdrink. (Vino, cerveza o refresco).

Octavo C, banda que tributa al Pop/Rock español de los 80/90.

OCTAVO C, es un grupo de cinco amigos que coincidieron desde los años 70-80...

Menores de 16 acompañados de padre, madre o tutor legal.
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

