* Apertura de puertas 30 min antes de cada concierto. La entrada incluye un softdrink. (Vino, cerveza o refresco).
Octavo C, banda que tributa al Pop/Rock español de los 80/90.
OCTAVO C, es un grupo de cinco amigos que coincidieron desde los años 70-80...
