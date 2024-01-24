DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Poet's Palace

Prince of Peckham
Wed, 24 Jan, 6:30 pm
TalkLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Poet's Palace is back for its first event of 2024 at Prince of Peckham! We will be announcing 3 feature performances from a mixture of some of the best up and coming and established poets.

Our open mic competition will be happening - the winner of the aud...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Arbuthnot Group Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

