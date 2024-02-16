DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Last Planet x Pep Rally are excited present their first collaboration ever! Opening the year with an iconic 2 room rave at your favorite warehouse.
Last Planet Room:
Tim Reaper b2b Sully
Marcus Visionary b2b Lush
Adj999 b2b Jinyx
Hosted by D2
Pep Ral...
