Top track

Pull Up - Tim Reaper Remix

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PRxLP: ft. Lolsnake Morenxxx Tim Reaper b2b Sully

131 McCormack Street
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$44.81The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pull Up - Tim Reaper Remix
Got a code?

About

Last Planet x Pep Rally are excited present their first collaboration ever! Opening the year with an iconic 2 room rave at your favorite warehouse.

Last Planet Room:

Tim Reaper b2b Sully

Marcus Visionary b2b Lush

Adj999 b2b Jinyx

Hosted by D2

Pep Ral...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Pep Rally & Last Planet
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chippy Nonstop

Venue

131 McCormack Street

131 Mccormack Street, Toronto, Ontario M6N 1X8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.