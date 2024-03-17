Top track

Jonny Fritz - Stone Cold Daddy-O

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Not Bad Night 2

Sagebrush
Sun, 17 Mar, 3:00 pm
GigsAustin
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jonny Fritz - Stone Cold Daddy-O
Got a code?

About

Not Bad Night 2! A celebration of Taylor W. Rushing and the art of country music

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sagebrush
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
The Pink Stones, Jonny Fritz, Theo Lawrence and 1 more

Venue

Sagebrush

5500 South Congress Avenue, Austin, Texas 78745, United States
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.