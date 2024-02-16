Top track

Taylor Swift - Picture To Burn

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SWIFTIES (A night of Taylor Swift in Brighton)

Horizon
Fri, 16 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton and Hove
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Taylor Swift - Picture To Burn
Got a code?

About

Attention all Swifties and lovers of pop perfection, it's time for the biggest Taylor Swift celebration Brighton has ever seen!

Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with love, music, memories, and the enchanting world of Taylor Swift. Swifties, uni...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Legends Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Horizon

214 King's Road, Brighton, BN1 1NB, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.