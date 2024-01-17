Top track

Sinews - Pony Cure

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sinews + Theresa Kelly + Top Shortage

The Victoria
Wed, 17 Jan, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sinews - Pony Cure
Got a code?

About

Thrilled to be hosting the London leg of Sinews UK tour for their new EP ‘Reanimated’ with a fantastic free show at the Victoria!

Oxford’s Sinews will be bringing their unique brand of brooding but tuneful post hardcore / noise rock for their first London...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Divine Schism.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.