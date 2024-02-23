Top track

Felix Cartal - Get What You Give

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Felix Cartal

Space Banana
Fri, 23 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsBoise
From $39.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Join us as we welcome FELIX CARTAL to Space Banana for an exclusive 90 minute set.

Support tba.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Half Weekend
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Felix Cartal

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

