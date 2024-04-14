DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Small Crush - Penelope Tour

Songbyrd
Sun, 14 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Small crush began in Logan Hammon's bedroom when she was 13 years old writing songs on her dad's old guitar and recording covers on garage band. In her sophomore year of high school, she found some friends in jazz band class to help fulfill her dream of pl...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Small Crush

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.