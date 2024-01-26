DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bestia Bebé

Txintxarri
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsPamplona
MPORTANTE: Si sigues adelante con la compra aceptas expresamente las condiciones generales de Primavera Sound / IMPORTANT: If you go ahead with your reservation, you expressly accept the general conditions for Primavera Sound: https://www.primaverasound.co...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..
Lineup

Bestia Bebé

Venue

Txintxarri

C. San Francisco, 26, 31001 Pamplona, Navarra, Spain
Doors open7:00 pm

