DAMNSHAQS HOUSE - Christmas Edition

Colour Factory
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DAMNSHAQS HOUSE returns for an end of year special in the spirit of Christmas. This time we are bring the excitement to a new venue as we are taking over Colour Factory.

We'll be vibing out to the best in Hip Hop, UK Rap, Afrobeats, Dancehall, Amapiano, a...

This is an 18+ event - physical ID required.
Presented by Waves Party.
Lineup

1
DamnShaq, DJ NAIRAA, Selecta Suave and 1 more

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Doors open11:00 pm

