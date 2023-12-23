Top track

B2 & TRIPTYKH - Onyra

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

NOTTELUNGA | RAVE | w LILLY MERAVIGLIA, EDMMARO

Tunnel Club
Sat, 23 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

B2 & TRIPTYKH - Onyra
Got a code?

About

NOTTELUNGA

Raver friendly party, no models.

Acid, Techno, Hard Groove, Tekno, Hard Techno and harder, all night long.

Lineup:

EDMMARO

Lilly Meraviglia (dj set)

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Tunnel Club Milan

Lineup

Lilly Meraviglia

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.