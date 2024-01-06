Top track

Urban Waste, Reagan Youth, The Stress, Rbnx + more

Amityville Music Hall
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$15.91

About

Saturday, January 6th

Celebrating the one year wedding anniversary of Josh & Rachel

Urban Waste

Reagan Youth

The Stress

RBNX

Deadly Skies

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

$12

7PM

16+

This is a 16+ event
Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Urban Waste, Reagan Youth, The Stress, RBNX

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

