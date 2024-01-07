Top track

Never Dull - The Time Is Now

UltraMaroon

Blue Midtown
Sun, 7 Jan 2024, 5:00 pm
PartyNew York
Never Dull - The Time Is Now
About

We are starting of 2024 the best way we know how: with family! Join the UltraMaroon crew as we finally welcome our good friend and journey DJ extraordinaire Peter Napoli to UltraMaroon Sundays! Swing by early for a 2-4-1 happy hour powered by our very own...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by LiteHaus.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Someone From Berlin

Venue

Blue Midtown

220 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

