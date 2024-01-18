DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The 2024 Refreshers Rave

Egg
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 10:30 pm
PartyLondon
£4The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

RAVING KIDS OF LONDON, it's time for the official Refreshers Rave as we welcome you back to EGG on Thursday January 18th!

This event has been previous held at Fabric, XOYO And Ministry of Sound, however this year we're taking it to the newly refurbed EGG...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Egg

200 York Way, London N7 9AX
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 pm
900 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.