Fri + Sat Vip | Rendezvous Music Festival

Jackson Hole Town Square
Fri, 5 Apr, 4:59 pm
GigsTeton Village
From $715.13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Jackson Hole Rendezvous Music Festival is a two-day festival on April 5-6, 2024, providing the most iconic backdrops imaginable for our incredible music acts: historic downtown Jackson Town Square and the base of Jackson Hole Mountain Resort.

All ages
Presented by Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Head and the Heart, Mt. Joy

Venue

Jackson Hole Town Square

10 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, Wyoming 83001, United States
Doors open5:00 pm

