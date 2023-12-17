Top track

Acidgigi - I've Never Been But I Love It

Arca Sunday Remedy: Riccardo BHI & Acidgigi (5HRS)

ARCA
Sun, 17 Dec, 5:00 pm
PartyMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ARCA SUNDAY REMEDY

LINE-UP:
Riccardo BHI & Acidgigi (5HRS Set)

Questo è un evento 21+
Presentato da Arca

Lineup

Riccardo BHI, Acidgigi

Venue

ARCA

Via Rimini, 38, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open5:00 pm

