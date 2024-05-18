Top track

He Films The Clouds Pt. 2

Maybeshewill + Bossk

Brudenell Social Club
Sat, 18 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£25.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MAYBESHEWILL

Since 2006 Maybeshewill have released four full-length albums of towering, cinematic instrumental music. After a decade long career that saw them tour across four continents they bowed out in 2016 with a sold out show at London’s Koko. Having...

This is a 14+ event
Brudenell Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maybeshewill, Bossk

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

