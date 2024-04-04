DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Après avoir fait sensation sur les scènes de Pukklepop, des Francofolies ou encore de CORE, c’est celle de La Boule Noire qui accueillera la tornade RORI le 4 avril 2024 ! Les billets sont disponibles ;
RORI fait ses premiers pas dans la musique avec le g...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.