RORI

La Boule Noire
Thu, 4 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Après avoir fait sensation sur les scènes de Pukklepop, des Francofolies ou encore de CORE, c’est celle de La Boule Noire qui accueillera la tornade RORI le 4 avril 2024 ! Les billets sont disponibles ;

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

RORI

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

