Top track

Local News Legend - Neutral Spirit Hotel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Local News Legend, Rosslyn Station, Paul Mooney

Comet Ping Pong
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Local News Legend - Neutral Spirit Hotel
Got a code?

About

Friday, January 12th 2023
Local News Legend + Rosslyn Station + Paul Mooney
10PM - $15 - All Ages

LOCAL NEWS LEGEND
Harrisburg, PA
https://localnewslegend.bandcamp.com/

ROSSLYN STATION
Washington, DC
https://rosslynstation.bandcamp.com/album/...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia 20008, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.