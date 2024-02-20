Top track

Future Strings in E

Seckou Keita

The Jazz Cafe
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

The Senegalese master of the kora and Songlines award-winner presents a rare, stripped-back and utterly breath-taking selection of his own magical sounds.

As a member of a griot family, Seckou Keita is a hereditary musician and master of his art – a hypno...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

