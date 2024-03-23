Top track

POM - Down The Rabbit Hole

POM

Covo Club
Sat, 23 Mar 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12.31

About

POM dimostra che il suono più naturale e diretto possa essere perfettamente combinato con un'atmosfera allegra ed energica. La band di Amsterdam si ispira al britpop, al punk e al garage rock e crea il proprio sound, meglio descritto come fuzzpop.

POM met...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

POM

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

