Trey Magnifique, Lord Phobos, Body Butter

The Garrison
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$29.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Trey Magnifique is the smooth jazz alter ego of musician, comedian, and theoretical physicist Brian Wecht. Best known for his comedy bands Ninja Sex Party and Starbomb, where he performs as the keyboard-playing “Ninja Brian”, as well as his kids’ band Go B...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Transmit Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Trey Magnifique

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Doors open8:00 pm

