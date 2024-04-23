Top track

Grails

Band on the Wall
Tue, 23 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£20.55The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The experimental rock band from America take over Band on the Wall.

10+. Under 16s to be accompanied by an adult.
Presented by Band on the Wall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Grails

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

