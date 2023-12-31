DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Apres Ski New Years Eve, London South Bank

Jack & Boule
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is your invitation to join us in ushering in the New Year at Jack & Boule for the only après-ski party on London’s South Bank.

ACCESS TO THE SOUTH BANK

• Jack & Boule is within one of The Mayor of London’s restricted zones on NYE.

• On 31/12/23, th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Churchill Marketing Ltd.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Jack & Boule

101 Upper Ground, Lambeth, London, SE1 9PP, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.