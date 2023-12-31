DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is your invitation to join us in ushering in the New Year at Jack & Boule for the only après-ski party on London’s South Bank.
ACCESS TO THE SOUTH BANK
• Jack & Boule is within one of The Mayor of London’s restricted zones on NYE.
• On 31/12/23, th...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.