LOVESTRUCK '24

Maya Event Center
Sat, 17 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsFresno
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

NightPulze invites you to the brought back annual LoveStruck w/ headliner Ron Reeser. Join us for a night of tech-house music dancing under our lights at the Maya Event Center!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by NightPulze
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ron Reeser

Venue

Maya Event Center

1737 East Shaw Avenue, Fresno, California 93710, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

