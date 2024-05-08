Top track

Jasmine Myra - Horizons

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jasmine Myra

Norwich Arts Centre
Wed, 8 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£15.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jasmine Myra - Horizons
Got a code?

About

Jasmine Myra is a saxophonist, composer and band leader, based in Leeds. Part of the bustling, creative, cross-genre music scene in the city she has surrounded herself with some of the best young talent in the north of England. Her original instrumental mu...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jasmine Myra

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.